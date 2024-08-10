The Big Picture Disney continues to make live-action adaptations with Snow White, creating excitement for fans.

We're still several months away from the premiere of Disney's Snow White, but the studio felt the time has come to start teasing fans for their next — and highly anticipated — live action adaptation. The story stars Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as the title character, a young girl who is tormented by the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) after the woman becomes the ruler of their kingdom. The fantasy blockbuster is expected to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

Since we still have plenty of time to get hyped up, it was expected that Disney wouldn't give it all away immediately at this year's D23. At the same time, fans can celebrate having a closer look and getting a better sense of what to expect from the movie. We had already seen Zegler as Snow White, and now we also finally know how Gadot looks like in her villain era.

One thing we know for sure is that, once again, Disney will commit to delivering a sense of wonder for classic animation fans who showed up to watch The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent and others. We still have a lot to find out about the new adaptation — including the biggest changes that will be made to the story (if any) and how the script will approach the participation of the seven dwarves — but it's pretty easy to assume it will look great.

Disney Will Keep The Live-Action Remakes Coming

Several entries in, Disney is still pretty excited about adapting its classic animated movies into live-action pieces. This year, we'll see what the studio does with the legacy of one of its biggest classics with Mufasa: The Lion King. The musical prequel will chronicle Simba's father journey to become the king of the African savanna. Aside from it, Disney has already lined up several other adaptations, including a live-action Moana, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Bambi, and others.

Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, who rose to prominence after helming The Spectacular Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven). The screenplay is co-written by Greta Gerwig. After witnessing what the filmmaker did with Barbie, fans of her work are curious to see what kind of spin she might have brought to a classic princess story. Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) also co-writes the script with Gerwig.

Disney premieres Snow White in theaters on March 21, 2025.