After we finally got a chance to check out the trailer for Snow White over the last weekend, Disney decided to throw us another bone and unveil the first poster for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. The story will center around the title character (Rachel Zegler), a young woman who gets trapped in an evil curse after she gets on the bad side of the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). The movie is set to premiere on March 21, 2025.

The artwork from the Snow White poster is pretty much what you'd expect from the adaptation. Colorful, with Snow White herself at the center and with all the animals from the forest gathering around her — presumably because they're enchanted by her lovely singing voice. In the background, the house from the seven dwarves in which she'll seek shelter after being banished from her own kingdom. The poster evokes the sense of wonder that we've come to expect from Disney's live-action adaptations.

Despite this being a prolific week to Snow White fans everywhere, we still don't know much about the adaptation in terms of what changes Disney will make to the story. In recent adaptations, the role of the wicked queen has been frequently reworked in order to give them heftier backgrounds and the Disney princesses have evolved to become more than helpless individuals waiting to be saved. But for now we'll have to wait for a full trailer to find out bits of information about where the story might be going.

Snow White Might Surprise Us

Despite its somewhat innocent tone, Snow White might surprise the public by packing a punch. The screenplay is co-written by Greta Gerwig, who revolutionized the way the world looks at Barbie with the billion-dollar-earning 2023 movie. Gerwig shared writing duties with Erin Cressida Wilson, who's also done her share of edgy stories led by women like Chloe, The Girl on the Train and Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. The blockbuster is directed by Marc Webb (The Spectacular Spider-Man movies).

Snow White will join an ever-growing list of live-action adaptations of Disney classics that have performed remarkably well at the box office. Later this year, fans will flock to theaters in order to check out Mufasa: The Lion King. Additionally, in 2025 Disney fans will also get to see Moana come to life and Lilo & Stich is next in line to hit theaters soon.

Snow White premieres in theaters on March 21, 2025.