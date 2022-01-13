Andrew Burnap is taking a break from the lights of Broadway and is heading to the movies. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the Tony Award winner will be joining the cast of Disney’s live-action reimagining of its beloved 1938 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. While it is being reported that Burnap will star as the leading male role in the film, he will not be portraying the Huntsman or the prince. Instead, Burnap will step into the shoes of a brand new character created for the film. Burnap will be joining the Marc Webb-directed musical remake alongside previously announced actresses, Rachel Zegler, in the role of Snow White, and Gal Gadot, as the Evil Queen.

A perfect addition to the cast, Burnap earned a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Play for his 2021 performance in The Inheritance. The story, which centers around the life of a gay couple living in New York during the generation following the AIDS epidemic, was written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Stephen Daldry. Getting his professional start at New York’s legendary Delacorte Theater, Burnap performed in the ensemble of the 2014 production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear before moving onto the leading role of Troilus during the theatre’s 2016 production of Troilus and Cressida. While in New York, he also starred in the play This Day Forward before heading to the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles to lead in The Legend of Georgia McBride.

While Burnap’s role in this live-action remake will mark the actor’s first big-name feature, he has previously nabbed roles in the indie films Spare Room and The Chaperone. He will also appear in the upcoming Hulu series, Under the Banner of Heaven, which will be based on Jon Krakauer’s novel of the same name telling the story of murder within the LDS faith. He will also star opposite Jared Leto in the Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, which will be an adaptation of the podcast of the same name that focuses on the speedy climb and crash of WeWork.

We can’t wait to see Burnap perform in this new take on Snow White, which will feature songs written by La La Land and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. With Tony Award-winning acting chops and a beautiful voice to boot, Burnap will be the perfect addition to Disney’s newest live-action remake. There is currently no release date yet for this live-action remake.

