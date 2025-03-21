Over the last fifteen years, much of Walt Disney Pictures' live-action real estate has been saturated with remakes of the studio's beloved animated classics, with their latest being the controversial Snow White, a live-action translation of Disney's very first animated feature, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Beginning with Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella starring Lily James, Disney's trend of updating their classic stories for modern audiences has proven immensely successful for the film giant, with many of their live-action remakes grossing well over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. These include the aforementioned Alice in Wonderland, 2017's Beauty and the Beast, and 2019's The Lion King, which recently received a prequel film in the form of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Disney released the first official trailer for Snow White on December 3, 2024, following a brief teaser that was released a few months prior. The trailer caused a variety of backlash over both the casting choices and the appearance of the seven dwarfs, all of whom are rendered completely with CGI. As a result, the film has been met with much scrutiny (at least prior to release), with many citing the lead actors as the primary reason for their concerns.

Continue reading to find out who stars in Disney's controversial Snow White reimagining.

Rachel Zegler

Snow White