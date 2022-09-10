Fans of the classic animated film can mark their calendars as Disney's live-action re-imagining of Snow White is now expected to debut in 2024, via an announcement at this year's D23 expo confirmed through an official tweet from the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.

The film will feature Rachel Zegler, who recently starred in West Side Story, as the titular character opposite Gal Gadot, who is set to play the Evil Queen, a stark contrast to her heroic role in Wonder Woman. Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), will be playing a character named Jonathan, who was not present in the original movie. Martin Klebba, best known for playing Marty the Pirate in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, will also be starring in the film as Grumpy, another iconic character from the classic film. Marc Webb, who previously helmed The Amazing Spider-Man films, will direct Snow White with its screenplay written by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train).

While no specific details of the film have been announced, it will likely follow the same story beats as the original film while also, similar to other Disney remakes, offering its own modern spin for today's audiences. With Disney returning to their very first film in the realm of live-action, it will be interesting to see how differently this new version of the story will depart from the classic animated movie and how it will connect to modern audiences.

The original animated film, titled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, remains a landmark film in Disney's catalog as it stands as the first full-length animated film in history, which launched an entire line of future Disney classics. Despite releasing all the way back in 1937, Snow White still remains an essential character in Disney's lineup being featured heavily in various theme parks and other outlets. Now with a live-action film on the way, the legacy of Disney's Snow White continues to expand in new territories.

With the film's release still two years away, it will still be a while before fans get to see the film. Despite that, they can anticipate the release of other live-action remakes in the next few years such as Peter & Wendy, set to debut on Disney+ in 2023, and The Little Mermaid, which splashes into theaters on May 26, 2023.

With the film still in production, Snow White will be released sometime in 2024. Check out the official trailer for the 1937 animated classic below: