Those who defied gravity to get to cinemas and watch the story of what happened before Dorothy landed in Oz were treated to a peek at another highly-anticipated musical adaptation by way of a Snow White trailer. As if watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hit a high note in Wicked wasn’t enough, the first full trailer for the latest divisive live-action flick to come from Disney was undoubtedly a treat for theatergoers who have stayed patient during the film’s many delays. Now, the trailer is celebrating an unveiling for all the world to see, properly showcasing Golden Globe recipient, Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), as the dark-haired Disney princess. While we received a first-look teaser at the tail end of the summer, it barely skimmed the surface of what we can expect from the production when it sings and dances onto screens on March 21, 2025.

Disney magic abounds in the official trailer for Snow White, with the Brothers Grimm fairytale that first came to the House of Mouse nearly a century ago jumping out of its animated form and taking on a life of its own. The forest is alive with song, as Zegler steps into her latest musical role as the titular forest-dwelling princess who has a target on her back courtesy of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. Of course, no rendition of the iconic German story would be complete without Snow White’s squad - the Seven Dwarfs - with the teaser giving us a glimpse of them as well.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Snow White’

Filling out the ensemble cast alongside Zegler and Gadot is a lineup that includes Tony Award-winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), Martin Klebba (Mirror Mirror), Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror), Emilia Faucher (CODA), Ansu Kabia (Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Dujonna Gift (Inside the Coronation).

The movie is the latest project to come from filmmaker Marc Webb who made his directorial debut in the coming-of-age classic, (500) Days of Summer, before stepping into the world of comic book adaptations with the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man films. With his work in the latter, Webb showed off his ability to take a beloved piece of IP and turn it into something made for the big screen - hopefully something he’ll do again with Snow White. When it comes to a movie musical, picking the perfect team of composers is of the utmost importance, with Disney’s upcoming live-action flick’s score hailing from Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Aladdin). The film’s screenplay was penned by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train), with Marc Platt (La La Land) serving as the producer.

Check out the trailer for Snow White above.