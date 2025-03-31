Although the world didn’t end in 2012 as doomsday conspiracy theorists believed, it was a busy year for those who love fairy tales. Two English-language adaptations of Snow White were released into theaters, where movie audiences could go see Charlize Theron or Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen unleash their wrath onto Kristen Stewart or Lily Collins as the princess who was the “fairest one of all.” A third retelling went under the radar that same year, one that was a departure from the other versions. Although it’s a Spanish production, Blancanieves (or Snow White) is an elegant black-and-white throwback to silent cinema that reimagined the fairy tale as an erotic, haunting story about a young woman who is no longer a princess but has grown up to become a bullfighter.

What Is 'Blancanieves' About?

Set in Spain in the 1920s, Antonio Villalta (Daniel Giménez Cacho) is a prized matador who is nearly killed during a mishap during one show, resulting in him becoming paraplegic and severely depressed, exacerbated by the death of his pregnant wife during childbirth. When the greedy nurse Encarna (Maribel Verdú) forces her way into Antonio's life for his money, she becomes the evil stepmother to his young daughter Carmen (Sofía Oria), turning the girl into a maid for years. But after Encarna tries to have her killed to be rid of her, Carmen is saved by six bullfighting dwarfs, who take the young woman on as their seventh member. Instead of kingdoms and princesses, this retelling of the fairy tale blends the Brothers Grimm with Spanish culture, while still incorporating iconic elements that fans will notice.

Snow White Puts on a Matador Uniform in This Adaptation