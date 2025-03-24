Disney’s latest live-action remake claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, while the rest of the competition underperformed. Despite a road to theaters drenched with controversy and delays, the Rachel Zegler-led live-action Snow White adaption premiered this weekend and hauled in $43 million at the domestic box office to pair with $44.3 million internationally for a global haul of $87.3 million. While this return certainly isn’t abysmal, it’s also not even half of the film’s whopping $209 reported production budget, and although it’s clear Disney didn’t put the same effort into marketing Snow White that it has some of its other live-action remakes, it will still need around $400 million worldwide to break even. Snow White also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and was directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man).

Snow White’s biggest competition was a couple of underperformers that barely came within $40 million of reaching its total domestic opening weekend haul. Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag finished the weekend in the second spot at the box office thanks to a $4.4 million performance, a 42% drop from its debut. Black Bag, which stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, has also collected $9 million from international markets to help its worldwide total reach $24 million, and it is poised to pass $25 million by the end of the week, if not sooner. Despite being in theaters since Valentine’s Day, Captain America: Brave New World put together an impressive weekend in theaters, dropping only 28% from last weekend on its way to earning $4.1 million. Anthony Mackie’s debut as Captain America currently sits at a $400 million global total with $192 million coming from domestic markets and $208 million from overseas.

Occupying the final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend are Mickey 17 and Novocaine, both of which experienced frightening drops that spell trouble for the potential longevity of their theatrical runs. Mickey 17 lost over 1,200 theaters this weekend and earned $3.9 million, a 48% drop from its second weekend in theaters. The Robert Pattinson-starring sci-fi epic from Bong Joon Ho has collected $40 million domestically and $69 million internationally to help its global haul cross $110 million. As for Novocaine, Jack Quaid’s action thriller finally started to feel the pain with a startling 57% drop. The film grossed only $3.7 million this weekend, falling from #1 to #5. Still, thanks to an incredibly modest $18 million budget, it looks like Novocaine won’t be a bomb. It has grossed $15.7 million domestically and $5.3 million internationally for a $21 million global total.

