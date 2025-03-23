The Walt Disney Corporation was founded in 1924 by brothers Walt and Roy Disney, who worked there until they died in 1966 and 1970, respectively. They began producing animated shorts, but Walt, ever the ambitious visionary, knew that the company needed to expand if they wanted to make a serious profit. Thus, he trained his animators on his Silly Symphony cartoons and, in 1937, released Disney's first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Almost 90 years later, and after several delays and controversies, Disney has finally released the long-dreaded live-action remake of Snow White. Reviews have been mixed, as expected, because how could a live-action remake ever recapture the sheer magic Disney achieved in 1937? Thus, it's as good a time as any to look back at the original and examine what makes it arguably Disney's greatest and most important animated classic that remains a part of the public consciousness without aging a day.