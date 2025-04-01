Armageddon and Deep Impact, Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down, Friends with Benefits and No Strings Attached. These are only three examples of two movies with broadly similar themes being released in the same year. Among the most recent instances of this happening was in 2012, when two wildly different visions of the Snow White fable — Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman — were released to roughly the same critical response in theaters. A couple of weeks ago, Disney unveiled its mega-budget live-action remake of Snow White to muted audience response and mediocre reviews. The movie also attracted a massive controversy following political comments made by its lead, Rachel Zegler. But despite the noise, Snow White has now overtaken Mirror Mirror's entire domestic run.

In just 10 days of release, Snow White has generated nearly $67 million. By comparison, Mirror Mirror concluded its domestic run with $64 million back in 2012. Directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, the movie starred Lily Collins as Snow White, Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, and the disgraced Armie Hammer as the male lead. Mirror Mirror was a colorful adaptation of the fairytale, complete with a song and dance number that paid homage to the cinema of the director's home country, India. Produced on a reported budget of under $100 million, Mirror Mirror concluded its global run with just over $180 million, emerging as a modest hit.

By comparison, the much bigger Snow White and the Huntsman grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, and around $150 million domestically. This was not too long after Kristen Stewart, who played the titular role, had established herself as a major star thanks to the Twilight movies. Directed by Rupert Sanders, Snow White and the Huntsman was produced on a reported budget of $170 million, and also featured Chris Hemsworth a year after he debuted as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Snow White and the Huntsman and Mirror Mirror coincidentally hold near-identical Rotten Tomatoes scores — Mirror Mirror has the edge with a 50% rating, as compared to Snow White and the Huntsman's 48% score.

'Snow White' Opened to Mediocre Reviews