Snow White's collectible popcorn buckets will hurt the wallets of Disney adults, as there are not one, not two, but at least six buckets to collect. Most theaters in the U.S. will have unique collectible buckets for fans to obtain, some very detailed, while others look plain and simple. Which popcorn bucket do you think is the fairest of them all?

Multiple theaters have announced their unique collectible buckets, which will be available at their establishments while supplies last. AMC's popcorn bucket is shaped like the dwarves' minecarts, and different gem lids are attached. There are five minecarts to collect if you're the type to have them all. Meanwhile, Regal's popcorn bucket is shaped like the Heartbox that belonged to the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. If you happen to miss out, Regal is also releasing a simple popcorn bucket with Snow White art wrapped around it as part of its collectible combo. Speaking of simple buckets with movie art, Cinemark will release three buckets featuring different designs from the live-action film.

The collectible popcorn bucket trend is here to stay. After the release of the infamous Sandworm popcorn bucket from Dune: Part 2, films have been using this type of movie memorabilia to entice people to support their local movie theaters. At the same time, some would try to one-up each other in terms of bucket design to see which one would be the next viral hit. One example is the Wolverine popcorn bucket from Deadpool & Wolverine, designed by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. Regal's popcorn bucket for Captain America: Brave New World recently had moviegoers eat off the back of a Red Hulk Bust. Meanwhile, the Dog Man popcorn bucket will have moviegoers unleashing their inner animal with a dog bowl-shaped bucket.

What Do We Know About The Snow White Live-Action Movie?