Disney’s long-anticipated live-action Snow White is finally set for a March 2024 release date. The feature is one among many live-action remakes that Disney is working on. While the release window for the film was announced during D23, the House of Mouse also revealed an ethereal first trailer for the live-action Little Mermaid featuring Grammy-nominated Halle Bailey. If that trailer is any indication, then the Snow White remake is one to watch out for.

The movie will feature West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the titular role opposite Gal Gadot, who in stark contrast to her Wonder Woman role will play the Evil Queen. They will be accompanied by Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean), who will play Grumpy and The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap will play a new character for the movie, Jonathan. As stellar as the talent is in front of the camera, the talent behind the camera is as well, with Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man filmmaker Marc Webb, will direct Snow White with a screenplay by The Girl on the Train fame Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, who is currently working on Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Snow White tells the story of a beautiful but orphaned princess, who lives with her stepmother the Wicked Queen. The Queen is jealous of her because as Snow White comes of age, the Evil Queen is no more “the fairest of them all.” One day when Snow White gets a prince’s attention, who immediately falls in love with her and her beauty, the Queen summons her loyal huntsman to take Snow White into the forest and kill her, but he cannot bring himself to do so. Snow White then escapes to the jungle where she meets the seven dwarfs. Many iterations of this story have been told time and again and Disney has promised this time to make a feature that resonates with modern times and audience.

Snow White is one of the oldest characters in Disney’s catalog with its presence in merchandise, theme parks, and other outlets. The original animated feature titled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a milestone for being the first full-length animated film in history and paved a path for a slew of legacy animated features which are now also being turned into live-action movies. The live-action Snow White is expected to carry on the legacy.

The filming has already wrapped on the feature which will drop on March 22, 2024. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer of the classic below: