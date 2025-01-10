Disney live-action remakes are a dime a dozen these days with the prequel to their most successful one, Mufasa: The Lion King, currently singing its heart out in theaters. 2025 will be another big year for the House of Mouse as they look to reimagine two more animated gems. These would be Lilo & Stitch and Snow White. The latter of which is a remake of Disney’s first ever animated feature-length adventure from 1937. Snow White is being released in March and now a new image sees its two main adversaries meeting face-to-face.

Exclusively provided by USA Today in their larger 2025 preview, Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), is being greeted by Gal Gadot's Evil Queen. Disney’s most iconic villain has the high ground, but the first Disney Princess is soon to go on a quest to take back her kingdom from this dreadful ruler.

“Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who is the Fairest of Them All?”

Image Via USA Today & Disney

The animated feature, based on the famous Grimm fairy tale, follows Snow White after being cast out by her stepmother, the Evil Queen, who becomes very jealous of her beauty. After learning that she is still alive, living in a cabin in the woods, the Evil Queen disguises herself and tricks Snow into eating a poisoned apple. The princess falls into a deep sleep that can only be broken by a kiss. However, Zegler has indicated that this version of Snow White won't be a dismissal in distress.

Alongside that, other elements like the seven dwarfs have been updated. Some of the changes teased in the film’s marketing have received criticism, but the core cast of the remake can't be denied. Zegler is one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars thanks to her roles in The Hunger Games, Y2K and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Her singing voice is also next to none which makes her the perfect person for the live-action Snow White. Films like West Side Story and Spellbound have showcased her immense talents already. Then there's Gadot, who appears to be having the time of her life playing the Evil Queen. The actress is best known for playing the popular DC hero Wonder Woman, so it’ll be exciting to see what she ultimately brings to her first big villain role.

Snow White is releasing in theaters on March 21, 2025. The original animated classic is also streaming on Disney+ with the rest of the company’s historic catalog.

Disney's Snow White Release Date March 21, 2025 Director Marc Webb Cast Rachel Zegler , Gal Gadot , Andrew Burnap , Ansu Kabia Writers Greta Gerwig , Erin Cressida Wilson Studio(s) Disney , Marc Platt Productions

