Disney experienced a bit of a setback recently with Captain America: Brave New World. Instead of successfully ushering in a new era for the character, the movie under-performed at the box office, and is yet to hit the $400 million mark worldwide. But that isn't stopping the Mouse House from betting big on this week's Snow White. Having earned mediocre reviews and unsavory press in the run-up to its release, the movie is getting a huge theatrical roll-out. In fact, Snow White's theater-count is larger than that of Brave New World a month or so ago.

Snow White is being unveiled in around 4,200 domestic locations on Friday. This is the widest release of the year, ahead of the 4,100 locations that Brave New World debuted in. Snow White's opening weekend theater-count puts it on the edge of the all-time top 100 list. The number one spot on this list is held by Top Gun: Maverick, which received a majestic theatrical footprint of 4,735 in 2022, grossing $126 million in its first weekend. The top five list also includes The Lion King (4,725), Jurassic World Dominion (4,676), Avengers: Endgame (4,662), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (4,634).

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White has earned mixed reviews so far. It holds a 46% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where the consensus reads, "Snow White is hardly a grumpy time at the movies thanks to Rachel Zegler's luminous star turn, but its bashful treatment of the source material along with some dopey stylistic choices won't make everyone happy, either." In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie "might not be the fairest Snow White of all, but it's an admirable effort nonetheless."

'Snow White' Cost a Queen's Ransom to Produce