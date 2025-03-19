The new iteration of Snow White is having a hard time with critics. The live-action adaptation directed by Marc Webb currently sits with a 45% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest live-action remake of a Walt Disney Animation Studios classic features Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, with Gal Gadot portraying the Evil Queen. Snow White is expected to take over the global box office this weekend. That doesn't mean that the movie will necessarily become a success for the studio. Snow White will have to compete against A Minecraft Movie in a couple of weeks.

Snow White allows Rachel Zegler to portray the innocent princess who is in touch with nature. After receiving praise for her performance in West Side Story, Zegler has spent the recent years of her career in stories such as Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. When it comes to Gal Gadot, the performer's time as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe has come to an end. The screenplay for Snow White was written by Erin Cressida Wilson. Before being selected by Disney to work on the adaptation, Wilson was involved with the development of The Girl on the Train.

The live-action remakes have always been a hit-or-miss for the Walt Disney Company. The Lion King received a 51% Critics Score before it went on to make $1 billion at the global box office. Despite the negative reviews, the movie directed by Jon Favreau was successful enough for Disney to produce last year's prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. Aladdin also conjured up a negative critics score upon release. It appears that Disney will continue to move forward with these productions as long as audiences purchase tickets for them.

Disney's Upcoming Releases