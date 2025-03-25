There's no hiding from the fact that Disney's Snow White has managed to find relative early success in a year dominated by underperformance. Although the film might have earned less than Disney execs may have liked on its opening weekend, an $85 million opening has placed Snow White firmly among the highest earners of the year so far, ready to overtake Mickey 17 and enter the top 5 for 2025, albeit only a third of the way into the year. This, of course, doesn't take away from the fact that Snow White has a reported budget of $240-270 million, with it already unlikely that any sort of financial success will have been realized come Snow White's theatrical exit.

Critically, the movie has fared even worse than at the box office, with its opening score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes of 45% officially dropping even lower after its opening weekend. Now, Snow White is anything but the fairest of them all, currently sitting at 43%. However, it seems as if audiences are disagreeing with critics, with the movie's audience rating of 74% undeniably positive, and this juxtaposition matching the hugely mixed reviews Snow White has received thus far.

In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime gave the movie a 6/10, saying, "Considering the pressure this movie has going against it in remaking one of Disney’s first true masterpieces and their first-ever animated feature, it’s surprising how well Snow White pulls off this update." He then added, "It’s not nearly perfect, and it can get sloppy at times in trying to bring this story up to date, but its earnestness and heart mostly make up for these flaws."

Who Stars in 'Snow White'?