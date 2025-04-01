While it's one thing for IMDb to alert its users about Snow White being review-bombed by individuals who might not have the purest intentions, it's another thing altogether for this dislike to be reflected in the film's Rotten Tomatoes score. As more professional reviews come in, Snow White's official score on the aggregator website continues to plummet. The mega-budget film had never experienced life in the "fresh" zone, but it's now dangerously close to being among the lowest-rated live-action remakes that Disney has ever produced.

Snow White's RT score now sits at a "rotten" 40%, down three points from where it was heading into this past weekend. This comes mere days after IMDb alerted its users that it had noticed unusual voting patterns for the movie, which has been at the center of a controversy for months. Comments made by star Rachel Zegler about Israel's occupation of Palestine attracted significant backlash directed at her, and effectively the film. Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White also stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen.

The movie opened to a muted box office response, grossing just over $40 million in its first weekend of release domestically. It experienced a severe fall in its sophomore weekend, grossing just over $14 million, and taking its running total to over $65 million. Snow White was produced on a reported budget of over $250 million, which means that it needs to gross at least $500 million worldwide to break even. This looks unlikely, considering how poorly it has done so far. The film's global box office haul still hasn't passed the $150 million mark. Snow White remains one of the lowest-grossing live-action remakes that Disney has released in the last decade and a half, and is trailing fellow tier one titles Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King by an insurmountable margin.

'Snow White' Finds Itself In the Bottom Half of the Rankings, Critically and Commercially