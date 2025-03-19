When one thinks of classic Disney movies, it's impossible not to think of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. A groundbreaking feat of animation filmmaking, not only did the film cement Walt Disney's name on the cinematic map, it also paved the way for the stunning century of animated movies to come. So, with that in mind, a live-action Disney remake always felt inevitable, especially considering the company's recent spate of similar projects.

Back in 2016, almost a decade ago, plans for this remake were first whispered, although production would take quite some time to begin. Fast-forward nine years and several delays and Snow White is finally around the corner, albeit with plenty of controversy surrounding it. So, without further ado, and with a smile and a song, here is how you can watch the new Snow White.

Is 'Snow White' Coming to Theaters?

Image via Disney

Yes! You can catch the brand-new Snow White in theaters.

Image via Disney

Officially, Snow White will release in US theaters on Friday, March 21, 2025. This follows the movie originally being slated for a 2024 release, which was announced at the 2022 D23 Expo Presentation, with the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and reshoots causing significant delays.

Snow White isn't the only theatrical release scheduled for March 21, with Bill Skarsgård's latest horror, Locked, the latest in a long line of parody horror flicks in Popeye The Slayer Man, and Robert De Niro starring as not one but two gangsters in Barry Levinson's The Alto Knights.

Find Showtimes for 'Snow White'

Image via Disney

If you're looking to book your tickets to see the fairest of them all on the big screen, below are some handy links.

What Formats Will 'Snow White' Be Playing In?

Image via Disney

Here's a look at the selection of viewing possibilities available to those with a ticket to Snow White.

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema 3-D ScreenX 4DX RPX Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes

Watch the 'Snow White' Trailer

Released on December 3, 2024, the official trailer for the brand-new Snow White is available to watch above. Giving fans their first glimpse at Rachel Zegler as the iconic Disney princess and of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. With a history that dates back as far as Snow White's, lovers of the title will be hoping for consistency in the story, which is something already shining through in the above trailer. However, the creative team behind this remake is still taking some liberties, with the trailer giving audiences their first taste of Zegler singing "Waiting on a Wish," an original song made for the movie. A synopsis via the official movie's website reads:

"“Disney’s Snow White,” a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) in the title role and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) and produced by Marc Platt (“The Little Mermaid”) and Jared LeBoff (“The Girl on the Train”), with Callum McDougall (“Mary Poppins Returns”) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”)."

What Are the Box Office Projections for ‘Snow White’?

Image via Disney

As the biggest opener of its weekend, and perhaps the biggest of the month, Snow White is predicted to perform better than most at the box office. However, due to the controversy surrounding the film, and with many tired of the many live-action Disney remakes released in recent years, projections for Snow White's opening domestic weekend have dropped recently by around $20 million, down to between $48 and $58 million. This is significantly lower than many of the movie's contemporaries, and puts the film on a rocky road towards earning back its reported $209 million budget.

Released in 2019, this remake of the iconic 90s original stunned viewers with its attention to detail and visual excellence. Although the choice to craft life-like versions of the animal characters left some feeling a greater disconnect emotionally, it didn't take away from the film's box office status, with The Lion King storming its way to a huge $1.6 billion worldwide.