With the release of Snow White just around the corner, Disney decided to reveal a sneak peek from the movie that celebrates the legacy of the original animation. The live-action version will tell the same story that we have known for years: Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is a young girl who seeks refuge in the woods after the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) orders her death for being too beautiful. The movie hits theaters on March 21.

The "legacy featurette" puts some of the scenes from Snow White and Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs side by side and makes it clear that, much like other Disney live-action adaptations, the new movie will be a full-blown homage to the 2D-animated classic that is a cornerstone of modern culture. In order for that to happen, the video makes it clear that the work of costume designer Sandy Powell (Mary Poppins Returns) was fundamental – since the movie needed to convincingly adapt the easily recognizable costumes to real-life form.

Director Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) is also featured in it, and he reveals that one of the movie's goals is to recapture the "childlike wonder and optimism" that the original movie brought to young audiences. Webb also commented that they didn't ignore the movie's iconography, meaning that audiences should keep their eyes peeled to spot every Easter egg that might pop in front of them on the big screen. Zegler caps it off by suggesting that Snow White will be nothing less than "Disney magic."

Disney Will Keep the Live-Action Adaptations Coming

Snow White is just one of several live-action adaptations that Disney has in the works. This year, fans will also flock to theaters to watch Lilo & Stitch, and Moana is slated to get a flesh and bone version in 2026. Aside from that, the Mickey Mouse studio is working on other highly anticipated titles like Hercules, The Aristocats, and Bambi. The adaptations have proven themselves highly profitable several times. Earlier this week, Mufasa: The Lion King became one of the highest-grossing children's movies of all time. So, as long as audiences keep going to movie theaters, Disney will keep the adaptations coming.

The screenplay of the new Snow White is written by Erin Cressida Wilson, who previously penned other high-profile movies like The Girl on the Train, Men, Women & Children, and Chloe. Aside from Zegler and Gadot, the cast also features Andrew Burnap (The Front Room), Lorena Andrea (The Little Mermaid), Ansu Kabia (Back to Black), and Colin Michael Carmichael (Wicked).

Snow White premieres in theaters on March 21. You can check out the sneak peek above.