It's been ten years since Disney released its live-action version of Cinderella, starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie was overall a critical and commercial hit, and ushered in a new era of Disney remakes, kicking off a trend that was already being announced with 2010's Alice in Wonderland and 2014's Maleficent, sparsely produced films that didn't yet give signs of the industrial levels of production that were to come. Indeed, Cinderella is a pretty fun adventure-romance, with good performances and a story and look that don't necessarily follow the 1950 classic all that closely. Sadly, the same cannot be said for the movies that came after it. While some, like the unfortunately direct-to-streaming release Peter Pan & Wendy, are entertaining and inventive. Most, however, like the photorealistic version of The Lion King or the absolute mess that was Pinocchio, are well below the quality standards that came to be expected from the House of Mouse over more than a century of history. Still, one question remained: when would Disney bring into the live-action world the movie that started it all? When would we see a remake of 1937's Snow White, or, rather, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

Well, a decade after the live-action craze began, and nearly a decade since it first went into pre-production, a Snow White live-action feature is finally on its way to the screens. Starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, the film has been mired in controversy, to the point in which Disney even scaled back some of the film's premiere efforts. Will it all pay off? Will the movie be one of the good ones, or will it be a mess? So far, there's no way of knowing. But if you have been paying attention to Disney over the past fifteen years or so, you probably know that the straightforwardly titled Snow White isn't even the first Snow White project to emerge out of the studio. At least since 2011, Disney has been trying to get its first princess back to the screen, with little to no success. So, yeah, Snow White has big shoes to fill.

'Snow White' Was Almost a Kung-Fu Film

Okay, sort of. One has to concede that some of the ideas Disney had for a Snow White-led project were more than a little bizarre. Let's take, for instance, The Order of the Seven, or Snow and the Seven, depending on when you first heard about the project. This idea first came into being back in the early 2010s, when studios were inexplicably enamored with the fairest of them all. Concurrent to this in 2012, the world saw the release of not just one, but two Snow White movies: Relativity Media's Mirror, Mirror, and Universal's Snow White and the Huntsman.

With varying degrees of quality and success — Mirror, Mirror all but flopped, while Snow White and the Huntsman even got itself a sequel — the two films are nevertheless a testament to where the zeitgeist was at concerning Snow White back in the day. And, of course, Disney wanted a piece of the pie. After all, they weren't about to let others piggyback on their own beloved first princess without a fight. Thus, in 2011, as the two movies were in development, Disney started circulating the news that it had its own Snow White project going on. The film would star Saoirse Ronan as the titular princess. Set in Asia, the story would follow a Kung-Fu fighting Snow White, and fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, of Kung-Fu classics such as Jackie Chan's beloved Drunken Master, was at one point attached to it.

It was a risky move, one that would certainly drown the studio in controversy even more than its current Snow White, what with the optics of a white princess starring in a Kung-Fu flick. So, eventually, Disney decided to scrap the project. Coming out of a big live-action commercial flop by the name of John Carter, a movie that hardly anyone even remembers, the House of Mouse wasn't keen on taking risks. And, apparently, with a budget of at least $150 million, The Order of the Seven was one hell of a risk. Thus, in 2012, just as other Snow Whites were making their debut on the big screen, it was announced that the project had been canceled.

