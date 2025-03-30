Before the 2025 live-action adaptation, the 1937 animated version of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs made strides in animation. It was the first animated feature produced in the United States and was given an honorary Oscar in 1938. To celebrate the return of this Disney princess, Iron Studios is releasing two new figures based on the iconic film. Iron Studios revealed two 1/10 scale Snow White figures featuring the iconic princess, and both are now available for pre-order.

The first figure, listed at $699.99, features Snow White standing on top of a pedestal, and around her are the seven dwarves and her forest animal friends. The detailed pedestal also features the evil queen as the hag, presenting the poisoned apple. But if that figure is too much, there is a second figure that costs $249.99. This figure only features Snow White and Dopey, as well as a few forest animals. Both figures are currently available for pre-order and are scheduled to ship during the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios released numerous figures based on the Disney Princess line. Other characters available to order are Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, and The Little Mermaid. The company also released figures of other iconic Disney projects, like Peter Pan, The Lion King, and Mickey Mouse.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' Was a Massive Hit