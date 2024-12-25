Disney is ready to share the holiday spirit by releasing a new look at their live-action remake of Snow White. The short video introduces a new song that audiences will be able to enjoy on the big screen once the film premieres next year. The emotional song is about how the titular princess portrayed by Rachel Zegler struggles with the premise of the story, with the character attempting to gather courage in order to show who she really is. This version of Snow White will be very different from the classic released by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Snow White will feature Rachel Zegler as the titular character. The performer was previously seen in West Side Story and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. The evil Queen who will attempt to prove that she's the most beautiful person in the kingdom will be portrayed by Gal Gadot, the artist who played Wonder Woman over the course of many years. Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia and Martin Klebba are some of the other artists viewers can expect to see in Snow White. The stage has been set for one of the most beloved Disney stories of all time to return to the big screen.

Marc Webb was hired by Disney to direct the live-action remake of Snow White. Before working on the journey of one of Disney's most popular characters, the filmmaker was involved with stories such as (500) Days of Summer and the Amazing Spider-Man movies. Webb's previous experience with romantic comedies and expensive blockbusters made him an adequate match to lead what Disney is seeking to accomplish with the new version of Snow White. The live-action remakes of animated classics have proven to be a profitable endeavor for the studio.

Disney Has Plans for Numerous Live-Action Remakes

Snow White will be the first step when it comes to the next wave of live-action remakes. After Rachel Zegler steps into the shoes of the iconic princess, the studio will launch a live-action version of Moana in theaters on July 10, 2026. And the studio won't stop any time soon. It was recently announced that a live-action remake of Tangled will be directed by Michael Gracey, the filmmaker behind The Greatest Showman. If audiences continue to embrace these new iterations of classic stories, the studio will continue to produce them for years to come. Snow White will become a part of that legacy in a matter of months. Time will tell if audiences around the world will love it as much as The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Snow White premieres in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.