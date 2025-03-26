The Evil Queen from 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is arguably more memorable than the titular princess and is undoubtedly one of the best villains Disney has ever conceptualized. She ranked 10th on the American Film Institute's top movie villains, beating classic movie antagonists such as Hal 9000 and The Terminator, which proves her gravitas as a villain. So, it was vital for the live-action remake Snow White to capture this villainy and retain the essence of her character that made her so sinister and terrifying for children and adults alike for decades. However, Gal Gadot’s interpretation failed to scratch the surface and seemed to suck away all the allure of the character. She no longer felt like a real threat but instead acted as a placeholder for a threat. This is one of the major reasons the live-action remake is surrounded by negativity and the presentation of the Evil Queen doesn’t even warrant comparison to the animated classic.

The Evil Queen is One of Disney’s Scariest Villains