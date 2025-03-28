The new live-action Snow White made some huge changes to the original—some of which have caused huge controversy. However, among all the negative dialogue, there is one big development that adds much-needed heart to a fairly flat and stereotypical story, and that is the new focus on Dopey and Snow White’s (Rachel Zegler) relationship. In the original, Dopey is very much used as comic relief; he is laughed at by his fellow dwarfs, and the audience is encouraged to do the same. However, this modernized version of the story asks more of Dopey and looks beyond his name, which allows him to have an actual character arc that portrays a positive message of confidence and the importance of having someone believe in you.

Dopey’s Portrayal in the Animated Classic Has Aged Poorly