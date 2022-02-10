Netflix has been the pioneering platform when it comes to the rise in popularity of Korean Dramas in the west. One can easily see that with the massive recognition Squid Game got last year as well as the growing audience for the more recent zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, which has recently become the 5th most-watched non-English TV show while Squid Game still holds a solid 1st place. Now, Disney+ is attempting to rival that with its first Original Korean drama Snowdrop which has gotten a trailer to celebrate its release.

The series stars Korean singer and K-Pop band Blackpink member Jisoo and Something in the Rain actor Jung Hae-in as the main star-crossed lovers. In her first-ever acting role, Jisoo plays Eun Yeong-ro a woman who is willing to go against her family and even her country in order to aid the man she is in love with. Set in 1987, during the country’s turbulent transition from a dictatorship to a democracy, Eun Yeong-ro, a South Korean university student, happens upon a man who has entered her university dormitory bearing bloody injuries.

Against her better judgement and risking her position as a student, Yeong-ro decides to help the man and hide him from those pursuing him. What Yeong-ro does not know at that moment is that she is aiding someone she should not, a North Korean spy. The pair, whose affection for one another only grows, will have to put everything on the line to keep each other safe.

“If you were an ordinary person,” Yeong-ro says in the trailer, in a way that is reminiscent of Juliet’s balcony monologue in Romeo and Juliet. In fact, the whole story is reminiscent of the Shakespearean play but instead of a family feud, what separates the two enamored lovers is an all-out conflict between two countries. The trailer also makes it clear that this is not just a romance story, it’s a story that taps into a crucial moment in Korean history in which conflict and violence were abundant. In other words, you can expect a complicated love story with plenty of action to back it up.

Snowdrop was directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, who had previously worked together on the 2018 thriller Sky Castle. Alongside Jung Hae-in and Jisoo as members of the supporting cast, there is Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin.

All 16 episodes of the series full of romance, conflict, and intrigue, are now available for binging exclusively on Disney+.

