Ever since its release in July 2017, Snowfall has consistently been one of the most popular TV shows on FX. Often regarded as one of the best-written crime drama series, the show scopes into the crack epidemic of the 80s, and the rise of the illegal drug trade in the black community, at a time when they were severely persecuted. Co-created by Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, and the late John Singleton, the series has constantly delivered one indulging storyline after another, and Season 5 picks up where things left off with the Season 4 finale last year.

Season 4 saw the show’s main protagonist Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) dealing with a dispute in the family, while the other leads, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) is forced to make a difficult decision and Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) sets out on a new journey.

Snowfall Season 5 premiered on February 23 arriving on both Hulu and FX. Let’s have a look at the big players on the show and the talented actors who play them.

Image via FX

Related:How to Watch 'Snowfall' Season 5: Where It's Streaming, Episode Schedule, and More

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Image via FX

Franklin Saint has a lot to do in Season 5 of Snowfall. Being the major focus of the show, the anti-hero has been through a lot in his pursuit to establish his own crack empire. Portrayed by the British actor Damson Idris, the character will be facing one of the biggest fights for survival on the show yet, as evident from the trailer. He is still trying to cope with the break in the family, as witnessed in the Season 4 finale, while battling a more relentless LAPD and new rivals as he stares into the horizon.

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald

Image via FX

Teddy (Reed) McDonald’s story is another focal point of the show, and the character represents the role government agencies often play in the spread of illegal businesses. Teddy is an undercover CIA officer, played by Carter Hudson, helping the government to fund the war against communism in Central America. He is one of the major driving forces behind Franklin, motivating him to grow his drug empire. The character leaves the audience with a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 4, when he is seen following Franklin’s parents to Cuba to kill Franklin’s dad, Alton. Though it is not shown whether he actually performs the deed, it is heavily implied as the episode ends that he did kill Alton.

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons

Image via FX

Franklin Saint’s best friend and right-hand man, Leon Simmons is his closest and most trusted ally. He has often considered Leon as family, protecting him from the likes of police and other gang members. Played by Isaiah John, Simmons has always been by Franklin’s side and considers himself to be the “wise-guy” in the group, though Franklin clearly doesn’t think so. Though he has had some minor disagreements with his best bud in the past, Leon has always had his back, and was seen preparing for the ominous war to come in Season 5, packed with guns, bombs, and bazookas!

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata

Image via FX

The Luchador turned enforcer turned smuggler Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata is another focal character of the show, and his life has only turned into a bloodier shade since the end of his wrestling days. From a petty enforcer to a partner to the crime boss of a major family, Gustavo has come a long way. Played by Spanish actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Gustavo likes to mind his own business, and doesn’t even care when the CIA informs him of Teddy’s replacement.

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint

Image via FX

Jerome Saint is the man who showed Franklin what it’s like to be in the business. As his uncle, he initially discourages Franklin's illegal endeavors, but once he sees his nephew’s potential, Jerome introduces him to the lucrative but dangerous crack business. Jerome and his wife, Louie, join Franklin and help him set up his own business empire, forming two of the big heads of the “Family”. Played by Amin Joseph, Jerome Saint seemed to be always on Franklin’s side, but by the end of Season 4, greed and ego take over him, and along with his wife, he decides to part ways with Franklin, setting up their own establishment.

Angela Lewis as Louise Saint

Image via FX

Jerome’s wife and partner in crime, Louise Saint, affectionately called Aunt Louie, is actively involved in the illegal drug trade alongside her husband, and her nephew Franklin. Aunt Louie is played by Angela Lewis, and the character has been aiding her husband and her nephew in the building of the mega empire by acting as the main negotiator with major clients. Her nightclub often serves as a front, though very much like Jerome, she has her own dreams of owning her own business, and by the end of Season 4 we see her and her husband part ways with Franklin to do the same.

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Image via FX

Franklin’s mother, Cissy Saint, played by Michael Hyatt, was a good-natured woman, and never approved of her son’s illicit activities. She was separated from her husband and Franklin’s father, Alton Williams, due to the latter’s extremist tendencies. She never accepted a dime of her son’s drug money, even after losing her job and nearly losing her house. However, she did enter the real estate business at Franklin’s behest, but things didn’t end well for the family. After the events of Season 4, she and Alton had to flee to Cuba, where tragedy awaited them.

Kevin Carroll as Alton Williams

Image via HBO

A former Black Panther member, Alton Williams, played by Kevin Carroll, is Franklin’s dad, whose psychotic behavior drove a wedge between him and his family. His activities led him to be separated from his family for several years until a police crackdown lands him in a hospital. His wife and Franklin’s mother, Cissy, takes him back after the incident, and he begins to lead a better life. However, when he knows of his son’s involvement in the illegal drug business, his long-dormant feelings against the government reawaken, and he goes public on a local radio station about it, blaming the CIA for his son’s downfall. His actions lead Teddy to go after him, even after Franklin and his mother beg the undercover officer to spare him.

Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva

Image via FX

Gustavo’s former partner and the head of the Villanueva crime family, Lucia Villanueva, portrayed by Emily Rios, mysteriously disappeared after Season 2. A brief scene in the Season 4 finale hinted about her current location, however, it is yet to be seen if Gustavo will willingly go after her.

Related:Andrew Garfield-Led True Crime Thriller 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Arrives on FX Next Month

Alon Aboutboul as Avi Drexler

Image via FX

Any Snowfall fan will know, Franklin wouldn’t be the man he is now if not for Avi Drexler. Alon Aboutboul’s portrayal of the Israeli druglord greatly impressed the audience, and he is back for more in Season 5. However, with Franklin’s family slowly drifting apart, would he still remain a friend, or foe?

Reign Edwards as Melody Wright

Image via FX

Franklin’s childhood love interest and on and off girlfriend, Melody "Mel" Wright is the daughter of Andre Wright, who used to be a sergeant in LAPD. The Season 4 finale showed the two ex-lovers reuniting after a really long time, and the showdown wasn’t pleasant. Melody is played by Reign Edwards, who is best known for playing Nicole Avant on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

De'aundre Bonds as Skully

Image via FX

Terrence Brown, famously known as Skully, was the leader of the street gang the Bloods. Played by De'aundre Bonds, he sets out on an emotional rampage when his wife and daughter are accidentally killed in a botched attempt on his life. He was seen in a close to death condition towards the end of the Season 4 finale in a final attempt to avenge his family’s death but fails.

DeRay Davis as Peaches

Image via FX

A Vietnam War veteran, Peaches is Franklin’s personal bodyguard and sometimes acts as a chauffeur. DeRay Davis portrays the silent but deadly enforcer, who used to work for Franklin’s uncle, Jerome.

Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique

Image via CBS

Devyn A. Tyler’s character Veronique was the first new major addition to the story of Season 5. She is Franklin’s new love interest, and together they are awaiting their first baby in the trailer. Their relationship is explored further during the course of the season.

Brandon Jay McLaren as Buckley

Image via ABC

One of the newer cast members to have been introduced in Season 5, Brandon Jay McLaren plays Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, who maintains a tough appearance despite dealing with personal issues such as a failing relationship and drug addiction.

DeVaughn Nixon as Kane Hamilton

Image via HBO

Another one of the most recent castings on Snowfall Season 5, DeVaughn Nixon plays Kane Hamilton, a powerful ex-con who is like an older brother to Franklin and his best friend Leon Simmons.

Tiffany Lonsdale as Parissa

Image via Freeform

Parissa is a former physician who tends to Teddy McDonald after he is injured. Played by Tiffany Lonsdale, the new character shares some history with Teddy, which is explored in Season 5.

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sayantan Choudhary (23 Articles Published) Writer, tutor, nerd and a training enthusiast. Loves to wander off into the world of fantasy - novels, TV shows, movies, comics, video games, you name it. Writing is first love, yummy food comes close second! More From Sayantan Choudhary