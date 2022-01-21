Snowfall protagonist, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is walking high above Los Angeles in a new poster displayed on the show’s Twitter account to promote its upcoming Season 5 premiere. The image shows us Saint, dressed to the nines, taking a nerve-wracking stroll on top of a building. Fists clenched and staring down the camera, it looks like Saint is about to take quite the fall to the ground below. The poster’s color scheme stays true to its 1983 base with bright purple and yellow announcing the show’s return to FX and Hulu on February 23.

The crime series centers around the lives of three main characters, each trying their hand at making some fast cash during the beginnings of the crack cocaine epidemic. Coming from varying backgrounds, their worlds will collide as all three attempts to reach the top of their game.

Lucia (Emily Rios) is the daughter of a Mexican crime lord and moves towards selling cocaine after realizing it will bring in much more money than her marijuana business. Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) hopes to one day perform in the ring as a luchador before becoming sidetracked and wrapped up in the drama and danger of a crime family. Finally, Franklin (who is featured on the poster), is on his own journey to gain notoriety and massive amounts of cash by getting involved in selling the brand-new drug.

Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton created the series alongside Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. Also starring are Carter Hudson, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Alon Aboutboul, and Kevin Carroll. Snowfall quickly grabbed the attention of audiences everywhere with its top-tier acting and well-penned storylines, soon becoming a fan favorite on FX.

If you need to catch up on the first four seasons before Snowfall returns for its fifth on February 23, you’re in luck as they are all available to binge on Hulu. Check out the show’s newest promo poster and read the full synopsis for Season 5 below.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

