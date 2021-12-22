Who will come out on top and who will lose everything?

FX's crime drama Snowfall has announced its fifth season will premiere on February 23rd. The ten-episode Season 5 will kick off with a two-episode premiere, and each episode will also be available on Hulu the following day. The series takes place in 1983 Los Angeles and follows several characters all hoping to benefit from the beginnings of the crack-cocaine epidemic.

Starring in the addictive series are Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Emily Rios, Michael Hyatt, Malcolm Mays, Kevin Carroll, Alon Abutbul, and Reign Edwards. Snowfall was created by Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton, along with Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, who also serves as showrunner.

The series’ first four seasons captivated audiences with its action-packed plot, paired with incredible character development. Season 4 was such a hit that it quickly became FX’s most-watched show of 2021 across all boards of viewing. The season launched Snowfall even further into the spotlight and into the homes of scripted crime show lovers everywhere. Of this success, FX Entertainment’s President, Eric Schrier said, “Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year.”

If you haven’t seen the first four seasons yet, or just need to get caught up before the Season 5 premiere, they are all available for your binging enjoyment on Hulu. Snowfall returns for its fifth season on February 23.

Here is the official synopsis for Snowfall Season 5:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

