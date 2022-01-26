Hulu released a new trailer for the upcoming season of FX’s Snowfall that depicts protagonist, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), taking a walk on the wild side. The fifth season of the crime drama hits FX and Hulu on February 23 and will follow the lives of Franklin and the rest of the cast of characters trying to survive in 1980s Los Angeles during the beginnings of the crack cocaine epidemic.

The trailer opens on the bright lights and bustling traffic in the southern California city. From Franklin’s perspective, as he stands inside an elevator, we see multiple police cars, with their lights on, gathering outside the building. Blanketed in the blue lights of the elevator and decked out in a suit, Franklin stares out the window at the city in front of him. Once at the top level, he steps out as the sun rises over Los Angeles. Franklin strolls across the roof and looks ominously over the edge before the trailer cuts to the series’ title.

Snowfall takes viewers on a wild journey through 1980s Los Angeles at the start of the crack cocaine epidemic and focuses on the lives of its three protagonists, all seeking to take advantage of the new drug and build their own empire.

Franklin Saint is hoping to make a name for himself while also raking in hand over fist amounts of cash pushing the brand-new drug. Meanwhile, Lucia (Emily Rios), foresees the major profit to be made by changing her business of slinging marijuana to instead selling crack. She is the daughter of a Mexican crime lord and soon gets her entire family wrapped up in the new venture. With dreams of becoming a respected and well-known luchador wrestler, Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), gets consumed by the new business boom due to his seemingly unbreakable ties to a crime family.

The series was created by John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood), Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. Starring alongside the three main actors are Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Alon Aboutboul, Carter Hudson, Kevin Carroll, Angela Lewis, and Isaiah John.

be sure to tune into FX and Hulu on February 23 for the newest season.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

