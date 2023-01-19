Snowfall finally closes the book with its sixth and final season. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the American crime drama TV series follows an ensemble of characters whose lives are greatly influenced by the first crack epidemic in the city. From a young, up-and-coming drug dealer, to a Mexican luchador, their lives are bound to intersect within all the cocaine-fueled chaos that ensues in Los Angeles.

Having first premiered on FX on July 5, 2017, Snowfall is reaching its end this February. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s final season.

When and Where Is Snowfall Season 6 Releasing?

Snowfall officially premieres on February 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show will make its debut on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. It will be available globally on Disney+ under the Star banner.

Watch the Snowfall Season 6 Trailer

Throughout five seasons, Snowfall has revealed the rise and fall of Franklin Saint during the first crack epidemic, followed by an undercover CIA operation that contributed to the devastation caused by rock cocaine in the thriving neighborhood of South Central L.A. Set in October 1986, civil strife threatens to destroy the Saint family in this sixth and last season. After being wiped out by former CIA man Teddy McDonald, Franklin, now at his wit’s end, has no other choice but to rob his Aunt Louie and Uncle Jerome. But Louie has a couple of tricks under her sleeve. Taking up Franklin's job as Teddy's only buyer, Louie undercuts her nephew and establishes a competitive enterprise against the empire. Franklin is now facing the prospect of losing everyone he cares about and all he's worked for and getting through it all will require outwitting the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA, as well as dodging the LAPD's fully militarized, fully corrupt C.R.A.S.H units.

How Many Episodes Does Snowfall Season 6 Have?

Just like its previous five seasons, Snowfall Season 6 will have 10 episodes.

What Is Snowfall About?

Taking place in the early 1980s, Snowfall follows various individuals during the height of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, as well as its profound influence on culture. The main narrative follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a grocery store clerk from Compton who wants to get out of the reefer game and start making some real money. He starts trafficking cocaine for an Israeli crimelord and eventually introduces a new type of narcotic to his city.

Over the course of the story, the show introduces other crucial characters whose lives intersect with Franklin’s, including Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican luchador who got his lucky break by working for a Cartel heiress, later on ending up as an enforcer; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative employed by a Nicaraguan national who is in charge of smuggling cocaine to get the financial means to wage a secret war against the Communists; and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the daughter of a Mexican crime lord who sets up her own empire to cut ties from her family.

Who Is Making Snowfall?

Snowfall is created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. The three also executive produce the show, along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Julie DeJoie, Walter Mosley, and John LaBrucherie. Besides starring in the show, leading man Damson Idris also serves as producer, while Andron serves as the showrunner. The series is created by FX Productions. Singleton is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated director who gained worldwide acclaim for his debut film, Boyz n the Hood, delivering a tough and intelligent look into the lives of people in South Central L.A. With the film, Singleton became the first African-American to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Prior to Snowfall, Andron worked as executive producer for all six seasons of the Emmy Award-winning drama Justified, earning nominations for a Peabody Award and a Writers Guild Award. Amadio, who's more involved in the independent film world, is no stranger to the world of television, having created Offseason for Starz.

Who’s In the Cast of Snowfall?

Damson Idris plays Franklin Saint, a young and highly ambitious entrepreneur on the rise. Franklin, who was born and raised on the streets of South Central but schooled in an upper-class Valley area, is determined to advance in life by any means necessary. Franklin's personal life has genuinely transformed as he works to solidify his legacy and construct an empire that will last for generations, despite his lofty professional objectives. For Snowfall, Idris got an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and also serves as producer for Season 6.

Other main characters include Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald, a CIA employee who set up and conducted an off-the-rails mission in Los Angeles to sell cocaine in order to support the war against communism in South America. Teddy has been ousted from his post after allowing the faults of his past to overwhelm the obligations of his present. You can watch Hudson in Prime Video's The Wilds and he is also known for appearing in the acclaimed Barrow Street Theatre in Lucy Prebble's The Effect, directed by David Cromer. Also making a return is Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, a Mexican wrestler turned enforcer in quest of the American dream. He has fought his entire life to find a place to belong, until recently, when he's shown to be a tremendous asset to the CIA's clandestine operation, finding new methods to get cocaine into the United States and assisting with distribution.

Also in the cast are Michael Hyatt as Franklin’s mother Cissy Saint, Amin Joseph as Cissy’s brother and Franklin’s uncle Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Franklin’s aunt and right-hand woman Louanne Saint, Isaiah John as Franklin’s lifelong friend Leon Simmons, Alon Moni Aboutboul as Israeli expatriate Avi Drexler, and Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique Turner, Franklin’s lawyer who joins him to expand real estate investments.