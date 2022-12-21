FX has announced that the sixth and final season of its critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall will be making its debut on FX on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu and on Disney+ under the Star banner internationally. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere before airing new episodes weekly.

First debuting in 2017, Snowfall takes place in Los Angeles during the 1980s and follows the story of multiple characters as their different stories interact and intertwine during the crack-cocaine epidemic brought on by an off-the-books CIA operation. The sixth season sees a "civil war" set to pull the Saint family apart as drug kingpin Frank Saint (Damson Idris) as he finds himself in a seemingly inescapable situation with many government units ready to take him down which includes the DEA, CIA, and even the KGB. Now, everything he has built now on the precipice of falling apart. As the official description for the upcoming series says, "When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?"

Snowfall received a renewal for its sixth and final season back in April 2022 in the middle of the fifth season airing. The show gained rave reviews from both audiences and critics due to its compelling plot and dynamic characters. The final season will contain 10 episodes, keeping it even with its five predecessors. During the announcement of the new season renewal, the President of Original Programming at FX, Nick Grad, spoke on how exciting it is to give the team a chance to finish their story and "bring Snowfall to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists, and crew.”

The Cast and Crew Behind Snowfall

The series was created by the late great director John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) alongside Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The cast joining the previously mentioned Idris on the series includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Alon Aboutboul, Carter Hudson, Kevin Carroll, Angela Lewis, and Isaiah John. The series is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie, and John LaBrucherie with Idris also serving as Producer. In addition to being a creator, Andron is also the showrunner of the series.

Snowfall's Sixth and final season is set to release on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a two-episode premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out a glimpse of the series and read the official synopsis of the upcoming season below: