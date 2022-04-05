FX has announced that their critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The announcement was made today by the President of Original Programming at FX, Nick Grad. Snowfall takes place in 1983 Los Angeles during the early days of the crack-cocaine epidemic as several characters' stories intersect with one another.

The show gained rave reviews from both audiences and critics due to its compelling plot and dynamic characters. “FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad in a statement that accompanied the announcement.

“Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists, and crew.”

The series was created by the late great director John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) alongside Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the latter two also serving as showrunners. The show stars Damson Idris as drug kingpin Frank Saint alongside Emily Rios, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Alon Aboutboul, Carter Hudson, Kevin Carroll, Angela Lewis, and Isaiah John.

The currently airing fifth season is coming out of the gate hot, with the season currently on track to be the most-watched season of the series ever. “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Idris.

“I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud."

Andron also provided a statement on the series renewal, saying,

"To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That's the dream. I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

Snowfall is currently airing its fifth season on FX. The next episode for the series, Season 5 Episode 8, “Celebration,” airs tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

Snowfall's sixth and final season does not yet have a premiere date.

