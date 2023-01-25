A new teaser trailer for FX’s Snowfall season 6 has been released. The teaser promises an action-packed experience for fans as the show comes to an end with its sixth and final season which was ordered by FX back in April 2022. In this season, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is going to have to battle different organizations if he wants to stay alive and revive his fallen empire without losing any loved ones along the way.

Snowfall’s newly released teaser trailer did not reveal much about the plot of the season, however, it teased a final run complete with action, family conflict, and the struggles the characters fans have come to love will face to keep their criminal business afloat. From the teaser and the ending of season 5, it is easy to guess that the plot of the final season will be centered around the civil war and the battle for supremacy between Franklin Saint and his aunt, Louie (Angela Lewis).

From season one to five, Snowfall has followed the rise and fall of Idris' Franklin during the first crack epidemic in South Central L.A. in 1986, followed by an undercover CIA operation that contributed to the devastation caused by cocaine. As the series comes to an end, Franklin is left at his wit’s end after being wiped out by former CIA agent Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), and losing his position as Teddy’s only buyer to Aunt Louie. In a bid to get back what is his, Franklin decides to steal from Louie and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph), leaving him in a position where he has to fight to survive without losing everyone he loves along the way. With this daunting situation, Franklin will still have to outwit the KGB, the DEA, the CIA, and the fully equipped and corrupt LAPD C.R.A.S.H unit.

Snowfall was created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. The FX show is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie De Joie, and John LaBrucherie. Idris also serves as producer while Andron serves as showrunner. Cast members include Michael Hyatt who plays Franklin's mother Cissy Saint, Isaiah John who plays Franklin’s lifelong friend Leon Simmons, Alon Moni Aboutboul who plays Israeli expatriate Avi Dexter, and Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique Turner.

The 10-episode season will debut on FX on February 22, and stream the next day on Hulu. Watch the new teaser trailer below: