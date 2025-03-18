It is time for a transition. From the business model of crack to that of gangster rap. Following on from the conclusion of FX's Snowfall, after six seasons in 2023, a new spin-off of the show has been greenlit for development by the network. The show's spin-off series, which began early development in the same year as the original's final episode, has received a pilot order by FX, per a report from Variety. As reported back in 2023, the untitled Snowfall spin-off will see the return of original cast member, Gail Bean as Wanda Bell-Simmons. The actress will be joined by fellow original cast member Isaiah John, who played Leon Simmons.

While there remains many gaps to fill in, the Snowfall spin-off will see Bean's Wanda serving as a connecting bridge between the original and the spin-off. The official logline for the pilot ordered by FX states, “Set in 90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take the West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war.” South Central is divided along the lines of Bloods and Crips, and besides Bean and John, it has not been confirmed if any other surviving characters from the original series will be appearing in the spin-off.

Just like with the original series, the Snowfall spin-off will hinge on a couple of complex characters who have to carve their own niche in the world while battling their own demons. Bean's character did exactly that, taking on her demons as she battled for sobriety from addiction. The final season of the original series ended for Bean's character with a clean break from addiction and finding safety in a homeless shelter. She and her husband's history with the Bloods and the Crips is sure to be a major part of the spin-off's story.

What Is 'Snowfall' About?