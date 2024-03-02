The Big Picture Fans of The Wire will enjoy the gritty, drug-fueled mayhem in Snowfall , following the rise and fall of drug dealer Franklin Saint.

Franklin is a compelling anti-hero, a genius navigating the drug trade and societal barriers to seek success.

Snowfall offers a gripping narrative of overcoming obstacles like The Wire , showcasing morally ambiguous characters in a complex world.

Fans of the gritty crime drama The Wire will indeed have their fill of drug-fueled mayhem with the criminally underrated South Central LA-based crime drama Snowfall. Based loosely on the life of L.A. drug kingpin"Freeway" Rick Ross, Snowfall follows the rise and fall of drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris). He and his family chase the almighty dollar, clashing with rival factions and cops and getting entangled with the CIA. Fans of The Wire will surely appreciate the series' fantastic yet deeply endearing quest for power among the powerless set against a backdrop of sunny skies and palm trees awash in a concrete jungle.

What Is 'Snowfall' About?

The brainchild of John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, Snowfall premiered on the FX Network on July 5, 2017, and spans a total of 60 episodes. The series, which takes place between 1983 and 1986, chronicles the explosion of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles and the impact it has on the community. Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old drug dealer, along with his cohort, CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), flood the streets of south central L.A. with cocaine, forever changing their lives and the world around them.

Snowfall follows Franklin Saint, a smart kid from the streets of South Central. The first of his family to attend college and rub shoulders with the wealthy and white kids of a bourgeois L.A. scene, he quickly finds himself unable to stay in school, railroaded by a system that does not want him to be a part of it. The audience is led to believe that Franklin could have been anything; if only society had accepted a kid from the wrong side of the tracks, perhaps he could have used his powers for good. Teddy McDonald, meanwhile, is a CIA officer looking for a way to fund the Contras in Iran and goes about it by appropriating large amounts of cocaine from Colombian and Mexican drug cartels. The operation will see the Contras get their funding to fight off the Communists in the area, but the mission must remain top-secret. Through a twist of fate, Franklin becomes embroiled in the scheme and the largest cocaine distributor in the area by leaning on the white-people markets north of his neighborhood. As the series progresses, Franklin recruits his family to help run the streets, and eventually, they begin to cook crack while the world devolves into chaos.

'Snowfall' Is Perfect Viewing for Fans of 'The Wire'

The streetwise Franklin is a slick and brilliant character whose desire to give his family a better life is mired in the sin of the criminal business he has undertaken. His family is drawn closer together by recruiting his family as his distributors, muscles, and cooks. But as the bodies pile up along with the dollars, greed, petty jealousies, and the ire of his mother take a toll. Franklin is brilliant and sympathetic, leaving the audience to root for the bad guy just as they might for Omar (Michael Kenneth Williams) from The Wire.

Snowfall presents a perfect anti-hero in Franklin, whose rise in the drug trade is a type of middle finger to a system that has prevented him from the success he so greatly desires. It is a rags-to-riches story that puts a human face on a terrible epidemic that destroyed a community. Franklin's combination of street-wise swagger and middle-class sensibilities allows him to walk in both worlds. He knows how the rich think and how they move, which his counterparts lack. It's why drug cartels and CIA operatives are willing to trust a twenty-year-old kid with what they are doing. It feels good to watch Franklin, imbued with a natural talent for graft, get rich off the bad habits of degenerate rich kids. His ascent into becoming a drug kingpin is a type of victory lap over oppression.

Franklin is a composite character, just as ruthless as Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) and as business-minded as Stringer Bell (Idris Elba). With Franklin, audiences get the best of both characters in one package but with an added layer of political intrigue, as Franklin and his CIA counterpart become the driving force behind the crack epidemic in Los Angeles circa 1980. These anti-heroes are products of a ruthless environment where violence and decadence go hand in hand, but they still have the will to do anything to rise above it all. Stringer attends night classes to learn about economics, but it is only so that he can be a better drug dealer, while Avon is trigger-happy, content to put bodies in the ground to satisfy his hatred towards those who would see him as just another guy from the neighborhood.

Who among us hasn't been stretched to the point of breaking? Who among us hasn't wondered what it would be luck to rid ourselves of the moral chains of society and do whatever it takes to get what we feel is rightfully ours? These characters embody a secret and latent desire to free our inner beast and ascend to a position of wealth and power at the expense of our enemies.

Fans of The Wire will love this streetwise, gritty drama dealing with the moral ambiguities of trying to make something of oneself against impossible odds. Snowfall balances an awe-inspiring narrative about traversing these obstacles alongside the tenacity of people who create their own system when the dominant one doesn't work in their favor. Both of these shows have the same beating heart — and luckily, there are six seasons of Snowfall to explore.

Snowfall is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

