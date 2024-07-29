The Big Picture Snowflakes, FX's newest comedy series, features an ensemble of codependent housemates trying to be good people.

Some of the stars include Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, and Jack Innanen, offering plenty of storytelling possibilities.

Nick Kroll, known for his work on Big Mouth, serves as an executive producer for Snowflakes, set to premiere next year.

FX has announced that their latest comedy, Snowflakes, has received a series order. The project was created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, and it will feature Nick Kroll, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson as executive producers. The first season of the upcoming show is currently set to debut next year. The premise of the project will follow an ensemble of codependent housemates trying to be good people. But their goal will prove to be harder than they anticipated. Krisel himself directed the pilot, and the network liked it enough to approve the development of the entire first season.

Some of the stars of Snowflakes have already been cast by FX. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) will be some of the characters who will entertain the world once the series premieres next year. The fact that the comedy will feature an ensemble cast will open up plenty of storytelling possibilities. Elassal previously appeared in some episodes of Resident Alien and Joe Pickett, with the performer ready to shine under the spotlight of Snowflakes. Before being cast in the upcoming comedy, Freyer was featured in a role in Paint, the movie that saw Owen Wilson stepping into the shoes of Carl Nargle.

The creators behind of Snowflakes have plenty of experience with writing comedic scenarios. Kronenglod and Shaw have spent the past few years of their careers working on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The talk show that features celebrities and unpredictable dynamics allowed Kronengold and Shaw to develop their writing skills, before they decided to take a risk with the development of Snowflakes. It remains to be seen if their attempt to develop a pilot will prove to be a success, as Snowflakes joins FX's slate of comedy series.

Nick Kroll Serves as an Executive Producer

Snowflakes already has a wonderful team of actors and creators behind it, but the team will count with the support of Nick Kroll, who will serve as an executive producer for the project. Kroll has been working on Big Mouth for years. Alongside Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, he's managed to turn the animated comedy into one of Netflix's biggest hits. The final season of Big Mouth is set to hit the streaming platform later this year, with Kroll turning his attention to the development of Snowflakes.

Snowflakes is set to premiere on FX next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.