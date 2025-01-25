After what has felt like a torturous number of delays, Mickey 17 is finally almost upon us. The grand return of Bong Joon-ho years after making his masterpiece, Parasite, is looking to be a huge hit with American audiences. Once it hits theaters, it will have been over ten years since Bong first made himself known to the general American public with Snowpiercer, a comic book adaptation that was nothing like any other comic book film being released in 2014. With Snowpiercer expected to leave Netflix soon, it's the ideal time to revisit it as an appetizer for Joon-ho's zany brand of anti-capitalist satire.

What Is Bong Joon-ho's 'Snowpiercer' About?

Image via CJ Entertainment

The world has been left one large tundra in the aftermath of a catastrophic attempt to stop climate change after using advanced technology backfires horrifically. All that's left of humanity is cooped up in one huge train that travels continuously around the world, never stopping, with the base needs and wants barely accounted for to nourish the survivors. Those in the furthest back train car, led by Curtis (Chris Evans), launch an attempted revolt against the train's social system, intending to get to the head car and confront its leader, Wilford (Ed Harris).

On paper, it's a pretty obvious and basic visual metaphor for the social and economic hierarchy of most societies, with the poorest at the back and the richest at the front. But the film is far deeper than you would be led to believe, and that's because Bong's direction taps into video game logic and brilliant visual storytelling to make it a propulsive ride that's constantly throwing curveballs at you.

Every Train Car in 'Snowpiercer' Is Like Its Own Level of a Video Game

When following the forward progression of the plot, you notice how every car on the train has its own unique design to it. The back car, where Curtis and his allies are forced to live, is just one big coal mine — all black soot and everyone caked in grime — like an illustration from a Charles Dickens novel. The front car, where Wilford is, is all shiny chrome and smooth lines, pristine tables and the sun blasting through wide windows. In between those two extremes are a variety of cars that fulfill different social functions: a dimly strobe-lit nightclub for excess and debauchery, an oily engine room full of orange fire, and a bright pastel-colored school-room for little kids, all specifically detailed in their aesthetic. The full intent and emotional impact that each area is supposed to have is clearly communicated, and thus makes each action scene that takes place in each car feel like its own level of a video game. It vastly helps Joon-ho make the more important discussions of morality in a class system go down smoother when they're all accompanied by such kick-ass action.

'Snowpiercer' Was Nothing Like Other Comic Book Movies at the Time