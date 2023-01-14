Post-apocalyptic series Snowpiercer’s fourth season will not run on Warner Bros’ TNT. It had been reported earlier that the fourth season will be the final season of the dystopian thriller. The decision to cancel the drama came after the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, TNT’s parent company. The cancelation of the drama came as a surprise to fans, especially with the ending of the third season and the success rate of the three seasons which have received positive responses from critics.

Deadline reports that TNT’s move to not run the final season is due to the tax-write-offs for the content at WBD. According to Deadline, Tomorrow Studios is making moves to buy the fourth season, along with potential prequels and sequels. In an interview, TNT’s spokesperson said the decision not to run Snowpiercer season four was a difficult one, adding that TNT has been working with producers to find a good home for the series, a place where fans can continue to enjoy what they loved about the show.

The hit post-apocalyptic thriller drama follows the lives of the passengers of an enormous moving train, known as the Snowpiercer, circling the globe with the remnants of humanity seven years after the world becomes a dystopian frozen wasteland. The dystopian drama delves into topics of class warfare, survival, politics, and social injustice. Snowpiercer began its journey on May 17, 2020, after the success of the original film of the same name. The drama is a reboot of the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) based on the French graphic novel with the same title. It was the success of the film, which premiered as the number one new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020, that led TNT to develop a television series. Of the cancellation, a TNT spokesperson said:

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer. This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

Snowpiercer, which stars Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Summer, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Susan Park, Kate McGuinness, Iddo Goldberg, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, Annalise Basso, Steven Ogg, Rowan Blanchard, Jaylin Fletcher, Sean Bean, Chelsea Harris, and Archie Panjabi, was created by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson. Season 4 is executive produced by showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and Ben Rosenblatt, along with the producers of the original film, Mike Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.