About a decade after launching in the U.S., Snowpiercer, the post-apocalyptic film led by Chris Evans, has landed on 4K for the first time ever! ComicBook reports that the film’s new 4K UHD Blu-ray edition features an exclusive steelbook with the collection available on Amazon for $34.99 and a release date set for January 14, 2025. In addition to being the first 4K release for Snowpiercer, it is currently the top best-selling Blu-ray on Amazon.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and written by Bong and Kelly Masterson, Snowpiercer was released in the U.S. on June 27, 2014, after debuting at Times Square on July 29, 2013, in Seoul, South Korea. Its official synopsis reads:

"After a failed experiment to stop global warming, a new ice age destroys most life on the planet. The only human survivors are the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a vast train traveling around the globe powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A rigid class system evolves on the train, with the poorest and hungriest imprisoned in the rear cars while others prosper and indulge at the front, but a revolution brews."

As for the special features added to Snowpiercer’s 4K set, it includes a bonus disc with items like The Birth of Snowpiercer, The Characters, Animated Prologue, Concept Art Galleries, Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton in Snowpiercer, The Train Brought To Life: Behind the Scenes of a Special Screening, and Le Transperceneige: From the Blank Page to the Black Screen. As fans know, Le Transperceneige is the French climate fiction graphic novel by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, which inspired the film as well as the TV series starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs that premiered on TNT on May 17, 2020, in the U.S.

Why Should You Watch ‘Snowpiercer?’

Close

Snowpiercer features an excellent cast, including Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, and Ed Harris. Evans stars as Curtis Everett, leader of the lower-class tail-section passengers, as they rebel against the elite at the front of the train, while Harris portrays Wilford, the creator and caretaker of the engine. Filming of the thriller took place at Barrandov Studios in Prague.

To this day, Snowpiercer is regarded as a critically successful production. It holds a 94% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics' consensus stating, “Snowpiercer offers an audaciously ambitious action spectacular for filmgoers numb to effects-driven blockbusters.” Furthermore, the film earned $86.8 million at the box office, more than double its $40 million production budget.

Snowpiercer’s new 4K UHD Blu-ray edition is available on Amazon.