Chris Evans will always be known for his role as Captain America in the MCU, but he’s recently starred in other major action flicks like Red One (Dwayne Johnson), Ghosted (Ana de Armas), and The Gray Man (Ryan Gosling). Like any major movie star, Evans has movies scattered all over streaming, but two of his Netflix films just got a devastating update. Netflix has announced that both Snowpiercer and Not Another Teen Movie will depart the platform at the end of the month on January 31. This will still leave four Evans projects on Netflix, all being platform originals, including the aforementioned Gray Man, Pain Hustlers (Emily Blunt), The Red Sea Diving Resort (Haley Bennett), and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Aubrey Plaza), the animated series based on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Snowpiercer is a 2013 dystopian sci-fi thriller written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, who won several Oscars for his work on Parasite, the 2019 film that became the first foreign language movie to win Best Picture. Ed Harris and Jamie Bell both star alongside Evans in Snowpiercer, with Tilda Swinton also playing Mason in the film. Joon-ho has next been tapped to direct Mickey 17, an upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy starring Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo which has been set for release on March 7. As for the other Evans movie leaving Netflix, Not Another Teen Movie was helmed by Joel Gallen with a script from Mike Bender, Adam Jay Epstein, Andrew Jacobson, Phil Beauman, and Buddy Johnson. It boasts scores of 32% from critics and 55% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Else Does Chris Evans Have in the Works?

Before Red One, Evans also returned to Marvel for the first time since Avengers: Endgame to reprise his role as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, and he’s also been set to work with Marvel again on Avengers: Doomsday, but details about his role are being kept under wraps and it’s not been confirmed if he’s playing Captain America, Johnny Storm, or another character. He’ll also star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Sacrifice, an action comedy from Romain Gavras, and he’ll feature with Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson in Materialists from Celine Song.

Snowpiercer and Not Another Teen Movie both star Chris Evans. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Snowpiercer and Not Another Teen Movie before they leave Netflix on January 31.

Your changes have been saved Snowpiercer Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The narrative takes place aboard a perpetually moving train carrying the last remnants of humanity after a failed climate-change experiment freezes the planet. Chris Evans stars as Curtis, who leads a group of lower-class passengers in a rebellion against the oppressive elite at the front of the train. The film explores themes of class struggle and survival. Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Tilda Swinton , Ed Harris Chris Evans , Jamie Bell Runtime 126 Minutes Writers Bong Joon Ho , Jacques Lob , Benjamin Legrand , Jean-Marc Rochette

WATCH ON NETFLIX