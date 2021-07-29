Having reached more than 21 million viewers worldwide for its second season, it should come as no surprise that TNT's top cable drama series Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth season. The announcement came courtesy of protagonist Andre Layton’s actor Daveed Diggs, just as the cast and crew are about to wrap up the production of Season 3.

Season 2, which began airing back in January, ended with Layton (Diggs) and Ruth Wardell (Allison Wright) rallying supporters and leading an intense attempt to take back Snowpiercer which resulted in the Aquarium car being destroyed and thus creating a separation between the Snowpiercer’s head and the rest of the train. Just as they near Melanie Cavill’s (Jennifer Connelly) retrieval spot, we’re left with Layton in control of a 10-car “pirate train” as he leads Melanie’s rescue mission and the search for a habitable place in which to restart civilization.

Season 3 will begin shortly after the final events of Season 2 and is scheduled to premiere in early 2022. New additions to the main cast include Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris. Executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, Snowpiercer premiered as the number 1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable last year. It was originally based on a climate fiction graphic novel titled Le Transperceneige (The Snowpiercer).

As co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky stated, "All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four."

Season 1 and 2 of Snowpiercer are available to watch in their entirety on the TNT app, with Season 3 slated to premiere next year. Fans can revel in the announcement that, for the time being, there is no end of the line in sight for this train.

