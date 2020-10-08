‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford

The Snowpiercer Season 2 trailer was released today as part of the show’s appearance at New York Comic-Con, alongside the news that the TNT series will return for its second season on January 25th at 9pm ET/PT. The TV series adaptation of the Bong Joon-ho film was long-delayed but finally made its premiere this past May, at which point production on Season 2 was already underway. That’s how the Season 1 finale was able to tease the arrival of Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford, a character rumored to be dead throughout the show’s first season.

In Snowpiercer Season 2, it’s a good old-fashioned showdown between Mr. Wilford and Layton (Daveed Diggs), who emerged as the train’s leader with a coalition of merged classes as the end of Season 1. But the sudden arrival of Mr. Wilford and his other train complicates matters, as the official synopsis for Season 2 foretells:

Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

The trailer below is quite impressive, and it should be fun to watch Sean Bean settle in just long enough before his character is swiftly killed off. I jest, but if history tells us anything, it’s that Sean Bean plays characters who die sooner than you think.

Check out the Snowpiercer Season 2 trailer below, followed by the show’s full NYCC panel. The second season premieres on TNT on January 25th, and Season 1 will be available on HBO Max to stream on January 1st.