‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals Sean Bean Is Playing [SPOILER]

[Editor’s note: Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Snowpiercer follow below.]

The Season 1 finale of the Snowpiercer TNT series aired last night, offering up a number of twists and turns – including a quick Snowpiercer Season 2 teaser trailer that aired right after the episode concluded. The TV series is based on the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name, and in the finale the occupants of the titular train were surprised to be accosted by another train. That’s right, in this post-apocalyptic hellscape there’s not just one train keeping the last humans on Earth alive. There’s at least two.

But the big surprise came in who was on that train. In the world of the TV show, Snowpiercer creator Mr. Wilford is presumed dead. But in the Season 1 finale, Wilford is revealed to be very much alive, and played by none other than Sean Bean. Indeed, we get our first look at Bean’s Wilford in the Season 2 teaser trailer, teeing up a major role in the next season of the show. The character of Wilford was played by Ed Harris in Director Bong’s movie.

Snowpiercer is unique in that its first season was so long delayed, the production team was actually able to shoot much of Season 2 before Season 1 premiered, hence this teaser trailer airing during the finale.

And while the show has been renewed for Season 2 only right now, showrunner Graeme Manson previously told us he already knows what Season 3 will be:

“I think we have a good sense of what our Season 3 could be. It would be more about figuring out a Season 3 ending, whether it’s a cliffhanger to come back again, or not. I’m not sure. The end point, that flagpole that we put up, hopefully moves down the road with more seasons. Or you stick to that end point and figure out a reboot of the characters and the train. I’m not sure what that would look like. There are as many Snowpiercer stories as there are trains that you can imagine. I think it’s a franchise that you could reboot, in a different time, on a different train, or with a different cast. With this cast, let’s hope that we’re looking at five or six seasons.”

So we could be seeing Bean stick around for some time to come. For now, check out the Snowpiercer Season 2 teaser trailer below. A premiere date has not yet been set.