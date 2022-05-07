Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale.

The finale for the third season of Snowpiercer showed us all the split of the train between the passengers who wanted to stay aboard with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and those who followed Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) to New Eden after leaving Snowpiercer. When Cavill betrayed Layton after the miracle of her resurrection, we saw her regress back into the person we met in Season 1, but thankfully, both Cavill and Layton chose not to repeat their past mistakes. Instead of another grisly war, each passenger was allowed to choose their own desired future, whether that be to stay in the relative safety of Snowpiercer, or to face the unknown by going to New Eden.

New Eden is the name given to the Horn of Africa region that may be warm enough to build a community beyond the train. This vision of the future is based on data collected from the six-month-long expedition that spanned over the second and third seasons. No one had ventured into the area because the state of the tracks had made it too dangerous, but after a bumpy ride over an old bridge, the passengers disembarked from the train for the first time in over seven years. They feel the sun on their faces and see that Layton’s theory about the region was right, and perhaps everything will now be okay.

Image via TNT

Or not, as Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth season. With more challenges coming their way, it’s time to prepare for more crises and more action, but first we have to answer some of the questions we had about the Season 3 finale.

RELATED: Daveed Diggs on 'Snowpiercer' Season 3, How Layton Handles His Feelings, and 'Blindspotting's Surprise Success

Who stayed and who went?

The division of Snowpiercer happened at Ag-sec (the center of the train), with Cavill keeping the front half and the Eternal Engine, and Layton getting the Big Alice as his engine.

Although an accurate count of who accompanied Layton to New Eden wasn’t revealed, we can see that Tail and many of the characters from the other classes chose to follow their leader. These include Layton himself, Zarah Ferami (Sheila Vand) and Layton's infant daughter Liana, Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright), Roche (Mike O'Malley) and his daughter Carly (Esther Ming-Li), Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness), John Osweiller (Sam Otto), Dr. Headwood, Icy Boki, Javier De La Torre (Roberto Urbina), and Alex Cavill (Rowan Blanchard). Luckily for them, Layton’s vision came to fruition and New Eden was found to be sustainable.

Those who stayed with Cavill on Snowpiercer were mostly of the higher classes, along with Cavill’s lover Bennett Knox (Iddo Goldberg), Miss Audrey (Lena Hall), Miles (Jaylin Fletcher), Dr. Pelton (Karin Konoval), Gilles (Fiona Vroom), Bess Till (Mickey Sumner), who is now lead Brakeman, and Tristan (Ian Collins), who is now Head of Hospitality.

The farewell of all these characters is emotional to say the least, especially because there’s no guarantee that they will see each other again. Cavill and Layton agree to take care of each other’s children, as Miles wanted to stay on Snowpiercer and train to be an engineer and Alex chose to venture out to New Eden.

Will We See The Return of Wilford In Season 4?

Image via TNT

It’s no surprise that Wilford’s (Sean Bean) fall from grace in Season 3 didn’t exactly tug on the heart strings, as he’s a twisted character who loves to play games with people. We see him go from being the leader of Snowpiercer to nearly having his life ended by Roche, who injected a huge dose of suspension drug directly into his heart. It didn’t seem to faze him for long, as he was back to his old tricks soon after and escaped his imprisonment in the library by poisoning the guards. Which is why it was shocking to see him simply accept that Cavill and Layton were working together and to say yes to the maintenance vehicle suspension nap punishment without a fight.

Wilford had to be banished to ensure the survival of Snowpiercer and the success of Cavill and Layton’s plans to divide it. It’s difficult to say what the future plans are for the actor and character, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him return, especially since they brought back Cavill after having her be off board for the majority of Season 2 and 3. Wilford is just as cunning and just as resourceful as Cavill; it’s possible that he knew of other survivors, and perhaps had a hand in the missile launch in the finale of Season 3.

LJ’s Death

Newlyweds LJ (Annalise Basso) and Oz (Sam Otto), who were married during Wilford’s reign, did not survive the train split. Lilah Jr., or LJ, was Wilford’s girl and the surrogate daughter after Alex, and believed that the billionaire would return to power with her at his side. She always chose power, and Oz knew this, which is why it was hard to sympathize with him when she pulled a knife on him.

LJ chose to stay on Snowpiercer, with only her deceased father’s spare fake eye as company, to take power back from Cavill after Wilford’s banishment. It’s a sickening form of poetic justice when she swallows and chokes on the eyeball, as she was the one who initially poked it out. Who knew that something so unassuming could be so dangerous?

This leaves Snowpiercer with none of the villains we were introduced to in the three seasons so far. Kevin (Tom Lipinski) died by LJ’s hand, Pike (Steven Ogg) was killed by Layton, and Wilford was banished. Both sides of Snowpiercer are now safe from its known criminals.

The Meaning of the Missile

The biggest question comes from the final scene. We see a title card with the words “Three Months Later” written on it just before a distant explosion stops Cavill’s scribbling. It appears to be a missile, fired from an unknown point and by an unknown person on the horizon. There’s no indication of how close Snowpiercer is to where Layton’s crew have settled in New Eden, but it’s unlikely that the missile was launched from their position. Snowpiercer should be far from the Horn of Africa, unless Cavill was piloting her train in that direction.

It is important to remember that in Episode 3, Ruth (Alison Wright) mentioned in passing that there was a war in that region during the climate crash, and the introduction of Asha (Archie Panjabi) at the start of the third season suggests the possibility of frozen Earth having other, unknown survivors, who may not wish for new neighbors.

What can we expect from Season 4?

Season 4 of Snowpiercer is adding new members to the cast, including Clark Gregg from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. There’s also the possibility of seeing Wilford reappear and, if he was able to make his way to the location, we may even see him be the mastermind behind the missile attack. One of the great things about the show is that it’s never static or boring; there are always surprises around the corner. The fourth season could see big changes for the series and new directions for our characters, for those who remain on and for those who decided to stray from Snowpiercer.

10 Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Shows of 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Tia Pratt (3 Articles Published) More From Tia Pratt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe