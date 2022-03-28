Snowpiercer is going to war, again. In anticipation of the show's Season 3 finale, Collider can exclusively premiere a new clip from the upcoming episode. The newly released clip sees the TV show return to familiar territory as a showdown between Melanie Cavill and Andre Layton is promised.

Taking place several years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer follows the survivors of the apocalypse, who now inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The seasons have seen the story tackle social injustice and class warfare as the ‘Tailies’ (those who live in the tail of the train) fight for fairness and survival. The fight for justice on Snowpiercer has led to multiple wars, seeing leadership of the train change hands several times; over the course of three seasons, control of the train has shifted between Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), Andre (Daveed Diggs) and Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean).

The TV show is based on the 2013 film of the same name, which starred Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Ed Harris, and Tilda Swinton, and was directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also directed the Academy award-winning film Parasite. Bong also serves as an executive producer on the show.

The penultimate episode of the show’s third season delivered on season-long plot threads and set the stage for an exciting finale with high stakes. The new featurette teases another war on the train as Melanie and Andre fight for the right to decide humanity’s fate. The first season of Snowpiercer saw Melanie and Andre struggle for control of the train, while the second saw the two unite forces against the menacing Mr. Wilford. After Andre took control of the train once more in the season’s third episode, the current season has been without such power struggle… until now.

Beyond the promise of war, the short clip is packed with revelations. It begins with a shot of Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) playing a piano in the Night Car before shifting to a smirking Wilford, with L.J. (Annalise Basso) by his side. Not only is Wilford out and about after escaping imprisonment, but he overlooks the train as a man in charge. However, given his volatile relationship with Melanie Cavill, it remains to be seen how long that freedom and seeming control will last. While most of the third season has moved at a slow and steady pace, the teaser ostensibly promises that the remnant of the story will proceed at full speed as ‘the original sinners’ seemingly get ready to confront each other on Snowpiercer, 1,029 cars long.

Alongside Connelly, Diggs, Bean, Hall, and Basso, the main cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, Mike O’Malley, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, and Roberto Urbina.

Snowpiercer currently airs on Monday nights on TNT in the U.S. The episodes are also released weekly on Netflix for international viewers. Check out our exclusive clip from the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale below:

