The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The perpetual train has come back around and is ready to be boarded. TNT series Snowpiercer has just announced that Season 3 will premiere on the network on January 24, 2022.

The series stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick) and is based on, if not slightly retconning, the 2013 film starring Marvel alums Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. At the end of Season 2, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice's compost car, were plotting to take back Snowpiercer, receiving help in the form of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard). Meanwhile, Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer's head from the remaining 1,023 cars.

Season 3 will pick up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car "pirate train" in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart a normal civilization. Meanwhile, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) awaits Layton's return.

Image via TNT

RELATED: 'Knights of the Zodiac' Live-Action Adaptation to Star Mackenyu, Sean Bean, and Famke Janssen

The show was first released in May 2020 at a time when highlighting class warfare and social injustice were at the forefront of conversation globally. While the first season received mixed reviews, the second season was praised for its better pacing and shedding of unnecessary narrative baggage, while still maintaining its examination of society as a whole.

Diggs, who spoke with Collider last summer, emphasized the show's ability to examine both fictional and, by virtue of art imitating life, real-life structures within society, saying:

"What the series allows us to do is really spend time with the why, and understanding why society is structured this way, who is in control, what is the currency of information flow on the train, and all of the machinations and political allegiances that are required to make a society like this work."

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

In July, the series was renewed for a fourth season. Season 3 of Snowpiercer will premiere on Monday, January 24 on TNT.

The official synopsis for Snowpiercer can be viewed here:

Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

'Snowpiercer' Renewed for Season 4 After Wrapping Production on Season 3 Season 3 will premiere on TNT in early 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email