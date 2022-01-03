Snowpiercer might've had its doubters when it debuted on TNT back in 2020, but arguably the show has proven them wrong: it's back for its third season now, premiering on Monday, January 24 at 9 pm E.T.

A new trailer gives us a lot to look forward to, along with those aboard the tumultuous train. The series is set some years after a global catastrophe has resulted in a new ice age, meaning that most-all life across the planet has been destroyed. Only those aboard the titular Snowpiercer, a train made up of over a thousand cars, survive - or so they think.

The trailer suggests that some have managed to eke out survival outside of the train's confines, escaping the tumultuous in-fighting and politics on board. But just because there's a brighter future being teased beyond the Snowpiercer, that doesn't mean that the fighting has stopped: if anything, it looks to be ramping up this season, with explosive fighting between the now separated carriages, and an especially nefarious Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) looking to reconsolidate his power.

We spoke to star Jennifer Connelly back in February last year, who plays Melanie in the show, about the upcoming season, and she had some great thoughts on Wilford's domineering villainy:

"I think he’s a really delicious bad guy. He’s a great adversary. You think we’re going one way, and then there’s this whole other situation that they have to deal with. Part of his danger is his motives, but also the fact that he’s so effective because he’s so damn charming. He’s a great showman and he has incredible support on Snowpiercer, so he’s really able to foment incredible upheaval on the train and, of course, also with Melanie."

Check out the new trailer below. Snowpiercer Season 3 stars Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O'Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

The synopsis for Season 3 is given as follows:

"At the end of “Snowpiercer” season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return."

