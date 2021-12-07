TNT released a new trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer, its apocalyptical series set aboard a never-stopping train crossing the frozen surface of Earth. Season 2 followed a bloody revolution inside the train, as the lower classes uprose against those in power in search of equality. The process, however, splits the Snowpiercer in two, a result Season 3 is set to explore.

The new trailer picks up where Season 2 left us, with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) commanding a small ten-car “pirate train” after they separated Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. The few allies of Layton’s escapade are now searching for Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location called Eden. At the same time, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power in the Snowpiercer, awaiting Layton’s return while keeping everyone under his iron boots.

So, in the aftermath of the Snowpiecer revolution, one side of the conflict is trying to find a place to rebuild humanity sheltered from the cold. Unfortunately, on the other side, the same cycle of abuse repeats itself, as humans show how violent and authority the species can be.

Image via TNT

RELATED:‌ Jennifer Connelly on 'Snowpiercer' Season 2 and Why 'Labyrinth' Is Still "Really Special" to Her

Snowpiercer is inspired by the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. Like the graphic novel, the series uses the apocalyptic train to reflect on social classes, inequality, and power abuse. So it’s no wonder that Le Transperceneige was first adapted into a film by Bong Joon-ho, the acclaimed director of Parasite. The series partly continues, partly ret-cons Joon-ho’s film, while still focusing on the power struggles between humans put in a desperate situation. Snowpiercer premiered as the number 1 new scripted drama on all ad-supported cable last year, ensuring it got renewed for multiple seasons.

Snowpiercer Season 3 also stars Jennifer Connelly, Rowan Blanchard, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg. The show is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Season 1 and 2 of Snowpiercer are available to watch in their entirety on the TNT app. Season 3 of Snowpiercer will premiere on TNT on Monday, January 24. Check the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer below.

15 Shows Like 'The 100' for That Post Apocalyptic Realness Drama with a dash of chaos. Why not?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email