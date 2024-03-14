The Big Picture TNT's Snowpiercer series was saved by AMC, set to air final season next year.

AMC+ will stream first 3 seasons, Season 4 premiering in 2025 with new additions.

AMC sees Snowpiercer as a great addition due to its loyal fanbase, similar to The Walking Dead.

After a four season run on TNT, audiences were upset to find out that Snowpiercer would be coming to an end, with the network announcing its decision to pull the plug back in 2022. Things went from bad to worse at the beginning of this year when - thanks to tax-write-offs at Warner Bros. Discovery - the sci-fi thriller wouldn’t be airing at all. Thankfully for the team at Tomorrow Studios, shopping the series around for its swan song season paid off in a big way as AMC will pick up the torch and release the final batch of episodes. In a sure fire way to get an extra boost of subscribers, AMC+ has also obtained streaming rights for the production’s first three seasons with Season 4 due on both AMC and AMC+ early next year.

Production for Season 4 of Snowpiercer picked up cameras and got to work over two years ago, with names like Clark Gregg (Iron Man) and Tony Award winner Michael Aronov (The Americans) joining the longrunning cast in the show’s final bow. Thrills and chills abound in the Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid) and Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream) led series that throws audiences into a frozen tundra after the second ice age flips humanity on its head. The final survivors of humanity are forced to live alongside one another on an ever-moving train that jets around the globe over and over where they are forced to grapple with their intense differences for the good of mankind.

‘Snowpiercer’ Is Right Up AMC’s Alley

Close

Tacking on another graphic-novel-turned-TV-series is just what the doctor ordered for AMC, which is famously the home of the Image Comics money-making television adaptation, The Walking Dead. Noting the similarities between the ex-TNT show and the content already available live and on their streamer, Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios said,

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase - similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series - and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+. We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

While information on Season 4 of Snowpiercer is scant at the moment, we can expect the familiar faces of Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Lena Hall (Becks), Iddo Goldberg (Salem), Katie McGuinness (Roots), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), and more to return to the project.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.