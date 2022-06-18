Fans of the post-apocalyptic series will be disappointed with the announcement that following the filming of Season 4, which is currently underway, the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer will not be returning with more episodes, according to Deadline. The series centers on a group of the last humans on Earth seven years after an apocalyptic event that causes the world to freeze over. The last remaining humans stay alive in a giant moving train that never stops.

Snowpiercer's cancellation definitely comes as a surprise, especially after the major events of the Season 3 finale seemingly promised that the storyline was heading to bold new territory in the coming seasons. The cancellation of the series follows the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, TNT's parent company, which will completely restructure the business models of Warner Bros. and will likely lead to the cancellation of other projects in the near future. Alongside Snowpiercer, TNT's Animal Kingdom, another live-action series, will also end with its final sixth season premiering on June 19.

Snowpiercer's journey began as a 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) based on the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film received critical acclaim with praise directed towards performances by Chris Evans (The Avengers) and Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange). The film's critical success would lead to the development of a television series on TNT which served as a reboot of the story.

Image via TNT

After years of development hell, the first season of the series premiered on TNT in 2020 and continued for three more seasons until its recent cancellation. The first three seasons of the show so far have received a moderately positive response from critics with some praising it for its ambition and style while also saying it does not live up to the subversiveness of the film. The series has an overall 75% critical on Rotten Tomatoes and a 67% audience reception. Despite the cancellation of the show, fans at least have one more season to look forward to in the near future.

Snowpiercer is developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson and stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Katie McGuinness, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Roberto Urbina, Mike O'Malley, Annalise Basso, Jaylin Fletcher, Steven Ogg, Rowan Blanchard, Sean Bean, Chelsea Harris, and Archie Panjabi.

The first three seasons of Snowpiercer are now available to watch on TNT. Season 4 has no set release date yet.